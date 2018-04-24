Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Battle Small Vegetation Fire at Gaviota

Investigators determine the blaze to be accidental and related to a passing train

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | June 17, 2013 | 6:04 p.m.

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a small vegetation fire near Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze burned along the railroad tracks south of Highway 101, near Mariposa Reina, according to Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Capt. David Sadecki said Tuesday that the cause of the fire was most likely related to a passing train and was considered accidental.

Several engine crews and at least one water-dropping helicopter were dispatched to the fire, which broke out at about 3:45 p.m.

The fire, which charred about an acre, was burning in grass and light chaparral, Eliason said.

At the time of the blaze, there were sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, Eliason said.

“It was putting up some pretty good flames, but it just ran out of real estate,” Eliason said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 