Firefighters Battle Small Vegetation Fire at Gaviota

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a small vegetation fire near Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze burned along the railroad tracks south of Highway 101, near Mariposa Reina, according to Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Capt. David Sadecki said Tuesday that the cause of the fire was most likely related to a passing train and was considered accidental.

Several engine crews and at least one water-dropping helicopter were dispatched to the fire, which broke out at about 3:45 p.m.

The fire, which charred about an acre, was burning in grass and light chaparral, Eliason said.

At the time of the blaze, there were sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, Eliason said.

“It was putting up some pretty good flames, but it just ran out of real estate,” Eliason said.

