Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:45 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Investigators Say Power Lines Sparked Blaze in Santa Ynez

Firefighters contain the wind-whipped fire near Highway 246 to 170 acres

Smoke from a grass fire that burned 170 acres in Santa Ynez Tuesday was visible from the Chumash Reservation.
Smoke from a grass fire that burned 170 acres in Santa Ynez Tuesday was visible from the Chumash Reservation.  (Mike Traphagen photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9 a.m. | May 28, 2013 | 7:43 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters battled a stubborn wind-driven grass fire that threatened homes near the town of Santa Ynez Tuesday afternoon before being corralled.

On Wednesday morning, authorities said investigators determined that the cause of the fire was accidental, and that it was related to two power lines making contact during high winds.

Fire crews were called out at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Highway 246 and Meadowvale Road, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The blaze, which started out burning just a couple acres of grassland, charred some 170 acres before firefighters were able to stop the forward spread, Sadecki said.

It was declared contained about 8 p.m., but fire crews remained on scene throughout the night keeping an eye out for hot spots.

Several rural neighborhoods in the surrounding areas were advised by reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system about the fire danger, but no evacuations were ordered, and residents eventually were told the danger had passed.

Two county helicopters responded initially, and additional firefighting aircraft — including four air tankers and two more helicopters — were diverted from the White Fire farther up the valley to assist in the fire fight, Sadecki said.

Some 50 structures in the area were threatened by flames at one point, Sadecki said.

Winds pushed the fire toward Highway 246, and the flames jumped the roadway at about 4:20 p.m.

Highway 154 was shut down at Armour Ranch Road and Edison Street, and Highway 246 was closed at Meadowvale, but both eventually were reopened to traffic.

No injuries were reported, Sadecki said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 