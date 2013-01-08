Firefighters Douse Blaze at Santa Barbara Apartment

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in a Westside apartment complex, leaving one woman suffering from smoke inhalation, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

A call reporting a structure fire at an apartment in the 500 block of West Arrellaga Street came into dispatch at 2 p.m., said Battalion Chief Lee Waldron.

Waldron told Noozhawk that crews were able to contain the fire to the unit’s stovetop, and that the rest of the apartment did not appear to be damaged.

Firefighters were venting the downstairs unit of the resulting smoke, and Waldron said the resident would likely be able to move back into the home right away.

Paramedics were on scene examining the resident for signs of smoke inhalation.

Waldron said no other injuries were reported.

