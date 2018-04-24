Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:40 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Electrical Equipment Sparks Blaze at Eastside Building

No injuries reported in fire on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | updated 2:15 p.m. | June 24, 2013 | 11:54 a.m.

Firefighters responded Monday to a structure fire in a commercial building on Santa Barbara’s Eastside that apparently was sparked by malfunctioning electrical equipment, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Crews were called out at about 11:45 a.m. to the 100 block of North Milpas Street — to a single-story building that houses a stereo store and smoke shop, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported light smoke coming from the front of the building, Pitney said.

Crews initially had difficulty locating the source of the blaze, but after venting the roof and using thermal-imaging equipment, found it to the rear of the building, Pitney said.

The fire remained under investigation, but appeared to have been cause by some electrical equipment, Pitney said.

No injuries were reported.

There was smoke damage throughout the structure, and some loss of contents, Pitney said, “but nothing structural.”

