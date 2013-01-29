Firefighters Contain Large Barn Fire in Rural Area

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Tuesday to a large barn fire in the Cuyama Valley.

Crews from the county were called out shortly after 10 a.m, and upon arrival found about half of the 3,000-square-foot barn engulfed in flames, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Two county engines were dispatched to the scene on the 2000 block of Foothill Road, along with units from the city of Santa Maria and Kern County, Sadecki said.

Because of Cuyama’s remote location in northeastern Santa Barbara County, it took a while for some crews to reach the scene.

The flames were knocked down and the fire contained at about 10:50 a.m., Sadecki said, adding that crews would remain on scene for several hours doing mop-up.

The fire was traced to malfunctioning electrical equipment, Sadecki said.

No injuries were reported.

