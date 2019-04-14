Firefighters Assist Santa Barbara Police in Making Burglary Arrest

Edward Suer, 33, of Santa Barbara is suspected in break-in at dental office on the first block of East Pedregosa Street

A Santa Barbara man was arrested early Sunday — with the assistance of city firefighters — after allegedly breaking into a dental office in downtown Santa Barbara.

Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to an interior motion-sensor alarm call on the first block of East Pedregosa Street, according to Sgt. Andrew Hill of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

They checked the perimeter of the businesses, found signs of forced entry, and heard sounds of movement inside, Hill said.

The entry had been made through a business under construction, while the alarm was coming from an adjacent dental office.

Officers checked both businesses, and discovered a man hiding in the crawl space of the dental office.

“They saw his foot hanging down,” Hill said. “They tried to convince him to come down, but he refused.”

A police canine team was brought in to motivate the man to surrender, but the suspect retreated further into the attic area, Hill said.

At that point, the handler was able to lift the dog up into the attic to look for the burglar.

“After a dog bite, he was convinced to surrender,” Hill said.

Because of where the suspect ended up, police decided the easiest way to bring him out was through a roof vent, and the city firefighters were brought in to assist with accessing the roof.

The man, identified as Edward Suer, 33, was taken into custody at about 6:45 a.m.

He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of dog bites, then booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and other charges, Hill said.

Suer, who was clad only in his underwear, was in “an altered state,” Hill said, and was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

The dental office had been ransacked, Hill said, and investigators speculate Suer may have been looking for narcotics.

