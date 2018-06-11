Firefighters Checking Defensible Space Around Local Homes

Beginning Friday June 15, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) will be conducting defensible space inspections. A minimum of 100 feet of defensible space is required around your home in Santa Barbara County.

Engine companies will perform inspections and provide homeowners with educational material on how to comply.

With the year-round threat of wildfire, the defensible space requirement is enforced at all times in Santa Barbara County. Non-compliant homeowners are subject to be cited.

The SBCFD reminds residents that defensible space is the area around a structure free of flammable plants and objects that creates a zone in which firefighters can operate safely to help protect a home during a wildfire.

This space is wide enough to prevent direct flame impingement and reduce the amount of radiant heat reaching the structure. The defensible space for each structure varies and depends on the type of vegetation and topography.

Maintaining defensible space is critical in stopping a wildfire from destroying your home. Defensible space is part of every homeowner’s responsibility.

The Ready! Set! Go! Program was launched in May 2009 as a new approach to educating Southern California residents about the now year-round threat of wildfire.

This public education program seeks to gain active public involvement in reducing life and property loss caused by wildfires. This program is presented in three steps:

Ready! Prepare yourself, your family and your property. Set! Monitor fire weather/activity and prepare to evacuate. Go! Leave early when directed to by public safety officials.

To learn more about Ready! Set! Go!, visit www.sbcfire.com.

— Captain Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.