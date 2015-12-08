Firefighters Come to Rescue of Dog Stranded on Ellwood Cliffs

Advice

Crews use rope system to lower canine 30 feet to the beach below

Many a firefighter has been dispatched to pluck a cat from a tree, but on Tuesday it was a dog that needed rescuing by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

An engine company responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the Ellwood bluffs, where an Australian shepherd had tumbled over the cliff and was stuck about 30 feet above the beach, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Crews rigged up a rope system and lowered a firefighter down to the stranded dog, which was placed into a harness, and both were lowered safely down to the beach, Zaniboni said.

The dog was uninjured and reunited with its owner, who had been running at the time of the incident, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.