Firefighters Control Quarter-Acre Blaze in Santa Ynez River Bed Near Lompoc

Firefighters discovered a quarter-acre blaze in the Santa Ynez River bed south of Lompoc Friday afternoon but made quick work of the flames, said Mike Eliason, spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire.

The vegetation fire call went out at 1:48 p.m. at Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road, but responding city of Lompoc fire crews found the fire burning farther east, Eliason said.

At a quarter-acre, the fire was burning slowly and had no threat to any structures or to growing larger than that, he said.

The fire was quickly contained and an investigator was on the way to the scene to determine the cause.

No further details were available.

