Firefighters Douse 2 Small Vegetation Fires Along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Larger blaze was reported in a homeless encampment between the freeway and railroad tracks near Los Patos Way

Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to two small vegetation fires along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

The first blaze was reported at about 2 p.m. between the southbound freeway lanes and the railroad tracks at Los Patos Way, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

That fire, which broke out at a homeless camp in a eucalyptus grove, burned an area approximately 100 by 150 feet, de Ponce said.

A short time later, a smaller spot fire was reported between the freeway and the left-hand Hot Springs Road offramp.

Two of the southbound Highway 101 lanes were shut down for a time while fire crews douse the blaze, and the Hot Springs offramp also was shut down, causing traffic congestion in the area.

An investigator was en route to the scene to search for the cause of the fires.

No injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.