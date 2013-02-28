Warehouse Fire Traced to Metal-Salvage Operation

A structure fire early Thursday at the former Union Sugar plant west of Santa Maria was sparked by a salvage operation, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 5:45 a.m. in a vacant warehouse at 2105 Sinton Road, said Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

The first crew to arrive on scene discovered fire inside one of the exterior walls, and with the help of two other units, knocked down the flames by 6:08 a.m., Eliason said.

The fire was contained to the exterior wall of the 8,000-square-foot structure, Eliason said.

The cause of the fire was traced to a “hot works” operation by a crew that was dismantling and salvaging metal equipment, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

No injuries were reported.

