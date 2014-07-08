Firefighters Douse Blaze at Santa Barbara Laundromat

A faulty roof fan was ruled the likely cause of a small fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at a Santa Barbara laundromat, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said the blaze was reported at about 3:40 p.m. at Bubbles & Beans, 1930 De la Vina St.

Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and contained the fire to the roof area, Mercado said.

An investigation was ongoing, but faulty equipment was considered the likely cause, he added.

There were no injuries, and the fire did not extend into the interior of the building.

Mercado estimated the damage to the building to be no greater than $8,000, and said he felt confident customers would be able to safely return shortly.

