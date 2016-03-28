Firefighters Douse Clothes Dryer Fire in Santa Barbara Home

Blaze broke out Sunday afternoon in home on 1400 block of Alta Vista Road

Quick work by firefighters — and the homeowner — keeping an appliance fire from turning into a bigger blaze on Sunday in Santa Barbara.

City crews were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to the 1400 block of Alta Vista Road, and the first units on scene reported light smoke coming from the residence, fire officials said.

They discovered a clothes dryer that had caught on fire, and were able to quickly douse the flames.

The homeowner attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher prior to firefighters’ arrival, and he was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Damage to the interior to the home was limited, fire officials said.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department reminded the community that if a fire starts in a residence, get out and call 9-1-1 immediately.

