Firefighters Douse Flames at Eastside Santa Barbara Home

Blaze causes extensive smoke damage but no injuries were reported

Firefighters quickly contained a blaze that broke out Saturday evening at a house on Santa Barbara’s Eastside, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department. No one was injured in the fire but smoke damage was extensive.

Three engines and a truck responded to a single-family home in the 1000 block of East Ortega Street about 6:30 p.m., and found smoke coming from the exterior of the residence, fire officials said.

Crews entered the house, and quickly doused the flames, which were contained in a bathroom.

No victims were found inside the home, which sustained major smoke damage.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

