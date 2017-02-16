Firefighters Douse Duplex Fire in Downtown Santa Barbara

No injuries reported in blaze on 300 block of West Figueroa Street

Firefighters were able to quickly douse a fire that broke out Thursday in a residential duplex in downtown Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to the single-story residence on the 300 block of West Figueroa Street, according to Amber Anderson, an inspector with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The flames were contained to a single room and its contents, Anderson said, with smoke damage throughout the residence.

No injuries were reported, although firefighters were providing aid to a cat that was rescued, Anderson said.

Firefighters remained on scene doing overhaul, and the cause of the blaze was under investigation, she added.

(An earlier version of this story incorrectly indicated the structure was a single-family home.)

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .