Firefighters Douse Kitchen Fire at Goleta Home

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocked down a fire Tuesday afternoon in the kitchen of a Goleta residence.

Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. to report of a structure fire at a single-story, single-family residence on the 5300 block of Parejo Drive, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

He said arriving firefighters found smoke showing from the front door, and then quickly extinguished a kitchen fire.

Smoke reportedly spread throughout the home, which had no working smoke detectors, Sadecki said.

An elderly man was home at the time of the fire, he added.

“Currently the cause of the fire is under investigation,” Sadecki said.

No other information was immediately available.

