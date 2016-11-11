Firefighters Douse Vegetation Fire in Old Town Goleta Creekbed

Blaze burned about a quarter of an acre in San Jose Creek

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Friday evening to a vegetation fire in Old Town Goleta.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to San Jose Creek between Kellogg and Armitos avenues, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The blaze burned about a quarter of an acre before being brought under control.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, Zaniboni said.

