Structure Fires in Santa Barbara Displace Residents, Cause Medical Building Evacuation

Crews respond to basement blaze at Bath Street medical building and soon after, a residential fire downtown

Firefighters evacuated a Santa Barbara medical building Thursday morning after flames and smoke were reported in the basement and soon after, were called to extinguish a fire at a downtown housing unit.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Santa Barbara City Fire Department sent three engines and a truck to 2320 Bath St., after a maintenance supervisor reported the fire in the basement, which has electrical equipment, Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce said.

Firefighters evacuated the three-story building — which includes medical offices, imaging centers and laboratories — and helped some handicapped patients down the stairs since the building lost power, he said.

The fire was extinguished and responders ventilated the “toxic smoke” out of the basement, he added.

There was a report of a transformer explosion near the building, and Southern California Edison quickly responded to the scene, as did SoCalGas, to check equipment, de Ponce said.

“We can’t have people come back into this building until they’ve secured their end of it,” he said of Edison.

He was unsure of the extent of fire damage, but some electrical equipment in the basement was damaged, he noted.

Around 11:45 a.m., while resources were still on the scene of the Bath Street call, another structure fire was reported on the 700 block of De la Vina Street.

Firefighters responded to a property with a larger house on the street and smaller units in the back of the lot, and the fire was burning one of those small units, said de Ponce, who responded to that incident as well.

A few residents were displaced due to the damage of the fire, which burned one unit and extended to a storage shed and nearby fencing, he said.

Two investigators responded to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze, which was unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

The residents were able to find housing, de Ponce said, and fire personnel gave them a few SAVE program cards —debit-type cards with $100 on them — so they can buy some toiletries and other necessities.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.