Firefighters Extinguish Structure Fire at Goleta Residence

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of Ripley Street in Goleta early Saturday, but authorities say the blaze was extinguished without any injuries.

The call came in at 1 a.m. and firefighters found a 10-by-10-foot shed fully engulfed in flames in the backyard of a residence there, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Fire spread to a nearby power pole but there was no damage to the home itself.

The fire appears to be electrical-related, since there was an extension cord running to the shed from the house, Sadecki said.

No injuries were reported.

