City Crews Extinguish Car Fire at Santa Barbara Home

The blaze is contained to the garage of a residence in the 600 block of Colina Street

Santa Barbara City Fire crews respond Thursday to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Colina Street.
Santa Barbara City Fire crews respond Thursday to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Colina Street. (Kevin Corbett photo / Santa Barbara City Fire Department)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | April 2, 2015 | 4:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon and found smoke coming from a residence’s detached garage.

Multiple engines and trucks responded to the 600 block of Colina Street, near Alta Vista, at 3:08 p.m. and the fire was out by about 3:20 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

It turned out the fire was coming from a 1967 Camaro's engine compartment, and the car had moderate to heavy damage, Fire Inspector Ryan DiGuilio said. 

Engine crews reported heavy smoke showing from the garage but crews were able to get the door open and quickly extinguish the fire, DiGuilio said.

A vehicle fire Thursday afternoon filled a Santa Barbara garage with smoke before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. (Santa Barbara City Fire photo)

Investigators determined a mechanical malfunction inside the engine compartment caused the fire. 

No one was injured in the incident and the fire was contained to the vehicle. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

