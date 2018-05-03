Firefighters Extinguish Isla Vista Structure Blaze

Investigators looking into cause of second-floor apartment blaze that displaces residents; no injuries reported

Firefighters evacuated buildings on Del Playa Drive while responding to a two-alarm structure fire in Isla Vista Thursday night.

Santa Barbara County and Santa Barbara City fire engines responded to the scene after an apartment building blaze was reported at 8:50 p.m.

The fire was in a room of a second-floor apartment at 6767 Del Playa Drive when firefighters arrived, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Residents were outside when responders arrived, and no other units were impacted by the fire, Zaniboni said.

Investigators were en route to the scene and the cause was unknown, he said.

The American Red Cross was notified to help the displaced residents, Zaniboni said.

Responders evacuated that building and nearby ones on that block during the firefighting efforts.

There were no injuries, Zaniboni said.

