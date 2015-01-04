Unattended Curling Iron Suspected as Cause of Goleta House Fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters extinguish blaze, confining damage to one bedroom
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli
| January 4, 2015 | 4:13 p.m.
Santa Barbara County firefighters responding to a blaze at a Goleta home Sunday afternoon arrived to find a bedroom on fire.
Three fire engines and a ladder truck were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 600 block of Cambridge Drive south of Cathedral Oaks Road, Capt. David Sadecki said.
Firefighters evacuated the house when they arrived just before 3 p.m. and confined the fire to one bedroom. The blaze was extinguished by 3:11 p.m. and there was only minor damage to the structure, Sadecki said.
He said the cause of the fire appears to be a curling iron that was left on and unattended.
No one was injured in the incident.
Santa Barbara County firefighters suspect a curling iron may be to blame for a fire that caused only minor damage at the Cambridge Drive home. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
