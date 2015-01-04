Unattended Curling Iron Suspected as Cause of Goleta House Fire

Santa Barbara County firefighters responding to a blaze at a Goleta home Sunday afternoon arrived to find a bedroom on fire.

Three fire engines and a ladder truck were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 600 block of Cambridge Drive south of Cathedral Oaks Road, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Firefighters evacuated the house when they arrived just before 3 p.m. and confined the fire to one bedroom. The blaze was extinguished by 3:11 p.m. and there was only minor damage to the structure, Sadecki said.

He said the cause of the fire appears to be a curling iron that was left on and unattended.

No one was injured in the incident.

