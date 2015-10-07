Western Goleta Vegetation Fire Considered Suspicious

Advice

Blaze off Cathedral Oaks Road contained to a third of an acre, authorities asking for information

A third-acre vegetation fire in western Goleta Wednesday afternoon is considered suspicious, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. at Cathedral Oaks Road and Paseo Del Pinon.

Some workers at a nearby apartment complex pulled a hose to the burn area and were dousing the flames when firefighters arrived, which helped slow down the fire, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

The department doesn't advise people take on fires themselves, he noted.

A helicopter, dozers and other resources were initially called to the scene but soon canceled, and the fire was contained by 3:30 p.m.

An investigator is at the scene to determine a cause and the department reports no injuries, no evacuations and no property damage in the fire.

County Fire is still working to determine the cause of the fire and anyone with information is asked to contact the department, Eliason said.

The main number is 805.681.5500.

No arrests have been made.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.