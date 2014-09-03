Firefighters Extinguish Vehicle Fire at Orcutt Mobile Home

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at an Orcutt mobile home park Wednesday afternoon.

A structure fire was reported at 2:42 p.m. in the Town & Country Mobile Estates at 1600 E. Clark Ave. in the Orcutt area, County Fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Three engines, a water tender and battalion chief responded to the scene to find a vehicle on fire in a carport next to a mobile home.

The fire was put out within six minutes and it didn't move into the nearby home, Sadecki said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

