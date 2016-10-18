Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:17 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Fired Up and Ready to Get Cookin’ at Benefit Barbecue for Special Olympics

Funds help finance year 'round athletic training for children and adults in a variety of sports.

By Daniella Alkobi for Special Olympics Southern California, Santa Barbara Region | October 18, 2016 | 4:21 p.m.

Special Olympics Southern California, Santa Barbara Region will hold its second annual “Fired Up for Special Olympics” dinner and silent auction from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Casa De La Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara.

Local Special Olympics athletes Deborah Day and Steve Glick at last year’s Fired Up for Special Olympics fundraiser. Click to view larger
This year’s fundraiser event is again hosted by the Santa Barbara County Firefighters and City of Santa Barbara Firefighters, who have volunteered to prepare and serve a Santa Maria-style barbecue dinner to benefit the Santa Barbara area Special Olympics’ year 'round athletic programs.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and Knights of Columbus also are co-hosting the event.
 
The mission of the Special Olympics is to provide year 'round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
 
Tickets are $75 for individuals, $125 for couples.

For more information or to buy tickets, contact Gina Carbajal, regional director of Southern California Special Olympics, Santa Barbara at 884-1516 ext. 103 or email [email protected] Tickets can also be purchased online at www.sosc.org/sb/firedup.
 
Proceeds will benefit the local children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities who gain access to Special Olympics’ life-changing sports training and competitions. All contributions are tax deductible and attributed directly to support the programs for our local Special Olympics Southern California, Santa Barbara Region.  

Other local businesses showing their support are: Union Bank, Hutton Parker Foundation, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, UFCW Local 770, the Santa Barbara Foundation and Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

— Daniella Alkobi for Special Olympics Southern California, Santa Barbara Region.

 
