It Takes a Village to Put Up Huge Christmas Tree in Milpas Roundabout

Firefighters, neighbors join forces to install 26-ft. Doug fir early Saturday morning

A crew of 15 people work together to trim and lift Christmas tree at Milpas Roundabout.
By Sharon Byrne for Milpas Community Association | November 27, 2016 | 10:17 a.m.

In the early dawn hours on Saturday, several neighbors in the Milpas Community Association gathered in the Milpas roundabout to put up the annual Milpas Christmas Tree.

This year, it is a 26-ft. tall Douglas fir from Anthony’s Trees. Ed at Anthony’s Trees hand-picks the Milpas roundabout tree, as Anthony’s used to be anchored in the Milpas area, and Ed still lives here. He wants Milpas to have a stellar tree, as does John Dixon at Tri-County Produce, who sponsored the tree purchase for the Milpas community.

The tree was delivered to the roundabout at 5:30 a.m. by Alan Bleecker of Capitol Hardware.

The neighbors were joined by firefighters from Fire Station 2 who arrived to lend a hand. With lanterns and lights shining on the roundabout from Fire Engine 2, a crew of about 15 people were digging the hole for the tree, stringing lights and making other preparations. Because the tree is so tall, that work had to be done while it was lying on ground.

After rolling the tree off the truck, the job was to attach the solar-powered star and solar-lights to the tree. The star is the creation of Milpas neighbors Martha and David Jaime.

Once the star was affixed, and the lights attached, everyone got into position to push the tree up into place. The firefighters got under the fir to heave it up, and the neighbors got on the other side with ropes to pull it. After a couple of tense moments, the tree finally went all the way up just as the dawn began to break in the eastern sky.

The Milpas community is grateful for the huge assist from the firefighters. As Ami from Jack’s Bistro ran coffee over to the roundabout for all the volunteers, everyone hugged the firefighters and thanked them for their help. Before leaving, firefighters handed out stickers to the kids working on the tree and neighbors hugged the firefighters.

It was a warm holiday moment at the dawn of a chilly morning.

This marks the fourth year the Milpas Community Association has put up the tree in the roundabout.

— Sharon Byrne for Milpas Community Association.

 

