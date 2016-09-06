Firefighters Help Save Trees at Oak Park with Training Exercise

Last Friday, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, with the cooperation of the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, trained in drafting procedures at the Oak Park wading pool.

The pool is emptied at the end of every summer and kept dry through the winter and, rather than see the precious water go down the drain, the fire department was able to water the trees with almost 16,000 gallons of water while gaining valuable training experience.

The chlorine had been removed from the water prior to training.



The training simulates securing a water source other than a fire hydrant and pumping to multiple lines for fire attack.

Engineers, acting engineers, and firefighters took rotations in real hands-on experience drafting from the pool and pumping to the hand lines spaced throughout the park.



The wading pool was constructed in 1928, it is 18-inches deep. Recreational swim is free and takes place from noon to 5 p.m., Mon. through Sun. from June 13 to Aug. 21.

Over 12,000 people visited Oak Park Wading pool this summer.

There are over 800 trees in the park, each typically requiring over 2,000 gallons of water a day to stay healthy.

Almost 600 of the trees are coast live oaks, the species from which Oak Park got its name.

The Fire Department would like to thank the Parks and Recreation Department, Amber Workman-Hasedakis, Engin Tekince, and Tony Sholl for giving us this opportunity to not only train but to make it rain for a few minutes in Oak Park.