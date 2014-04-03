Firefighters Knock Down Blaze at Orcutt Home

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that broke out Thursday at an Orcutt home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Hillview Road, near Righetti High School.

Crews from Santa Barbara County as well as the city of Santa Maria responded, and found smoke coming from the structure upon arrival.

Further details were not immediately available.

