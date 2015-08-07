Firefighters Knock Down One-Acre Brush Fire Near Tajiguas Landfill

Advice

Firefighting crews have knocked down a vegetation fire that charred about an acre near Santa Barbara County's Tajiguas Landfill Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 2:29 p.m. to a brush fire just north of Tajiguas Landfill Road on the north side of Highway 101, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three engines and a battalion chief responded to the scene where the fire had spread in the area to about an acre.

The fire was put out and another crew was requested to help mop up the fire, and the freeway is open in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Zaniboni said.

