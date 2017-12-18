Firefighters Make Continued Progress in Taming Massive Thomas Fire

Blaze grows to 271,750 acres and 50% contained; crews preparing for another 'wind event' on Wednesday and Thursday

This story was last updated at 11:48 a.m.

Incident commanders for the Thomas Fire are still feeling good about the progress firefighters have made since Saturday’s big firestorm, and lifted some of the evacuation orders and warnings in effect in southern Santa Barbara County on Monday.

The fire had burned 271,750 acres and was 50-percent contained as of Tuesday morning, with little overnight activity, and officials say they believe the containment number will continue growing as long as the weather stays good.

However, the next test for the firefighting strategy is just around the corner, with a Fire Weather Watch in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for the South Coast and mountain areas.

The National Weather Service forecasts moderate to strong sundowner winds during that period, with winds ranging from 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph, along with low relative humidity.

“We’re going to wind test this thing Wednesday and Thursday,” Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Eric Peterson told Noozhawk.

Officials are hoping their containment lines will hold at Gibraltar Road to the west and East Camino Cielo to the north, where crews spent the day Monday trying to cool down the fire.

Infrared cameras have helped them zero in on hot spots and conduct “seek and destroy” missions to extinguish them before the wind whips back up on Wednesday, Peterson noted.

“We’re definitely not out of the woods yet; there’s a lot of heat up on the hill,” he said.

Fire officials lifted several evacuation orders and warnings Monday, including some areas in the city of Santa Barbara, but Sheriff Bill Brown said there are still about 16,000 people affected by mandatory evacuation orders, and another 10,300 people living in voluntary evacuation warning areas.

Coast Village Road between Olive Mill Road and Hot Springs Road reopened Tuesday morning and officials later announced that the evacuation order would be lifted at noon for all areas north of State Route 192 to East Camino Cielo, between Ladera Lane and Cravens Lane, including Toro Canyon Road.

The evacuation order was also reduced to a warning for areas north of State Route 192/Foothill Road to East Camino Cielo, between Highway 154 on the west and North Ontare Road to the east, effective at noon Tuesday.

The increase in evacuations on Saturday drove thousands more people out of their homes as fire officials worried about the wind-fueled fire’s march west in the hills above Montecito.

The number of evacuees at the UCSB shelter quadrupled, according to the Red Cross, and the County Animal Services Department had another influx of pets brought into its facilities.

CalFire officials said during Monday’s community meeting at San Marcos High School that they hoped to get all residents back in their homes by the end of the week, which led to audible disappointment in the crowd.

Peterson said they don’t want to put people back onto roads and into homes and then have the fire head toward those communities.

It’s an “abundance of caution,” he said.

People can call the Santa Barbara County Thomas Fire help line at 805.681.5542 with questions about evacuations, transportation assistance for evacuating, or to talk to a counselor, said Suzanne Grimmesey of the Behavioral Wellness Department.

She encouraged people to take care of themselves, and each other, as the impacts of the Thomas Fire continue to hit the community.

"We have had complete disruption from our normal routines," she said.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free breaking news text alerts to your cell phone.

Sign up for alerts through Aware & Prepare here.

For Thomas Fire updates, visit Santa Barbara County's website and Ventura County's emergency page.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.