Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:44 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Make Continued Progress in Taming Massive Thomas Fire

Blaze grows to 271,750 acres and 50% contained; crews preparing for another 'wind event' on Wednesday and Thursday

A Skycrane helicopter fills up at Santa Barbara’s water treatment plant Monday before making a drop on the Thomas Fire. Officials say they had a good day quelling the blaze, but are preparing for another ‘wind event’ on Wednesday and Thursday Click to view larger
A Skycrane helicopter fills up at Santa Barbara’s water treatment plant Monday before making a drop on the Thomas Fire. Officials say they had a good day quelling the blaze, but are preparing for another ‘wind event’ on Wednesday and Thursday (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 11:48 a.m. | December 18, 2017 | 9:35 p.m.

This story was last updated at 11:48 a.m.

Incident commanders for the Thomas Fire are still feeling good about the progress firefighters have made since Saturday’s big firestorm, and lifted some of the evacuation orders and warnings in effect in southern Santa Barbara County on Monday.

The fire had burned 271,750 acres and was 50-percent contained as of Tuesday morning, with little overnight activity, and officials say they believe the containment number will continue growing as long as the weather stays good. 

However, the next test for the firefighting strategy is just around the corner, with a Fire Weather Watch in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for the South Coast and mountain areas.

The National Weather Service forecasts moderate to strong sundowner winds during that period, with winds ranging from 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph, along with low relative humidity.

“We’re going to wind test this thing Wednesday and Thursday,” Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Eric Peterson told Noozhawk.

Officials are hoping their containment lines will hold at Gibraltar Road to the west and East Camino Cielo to the north, where crews spent the day Monday trying to cool down the fire.

Infrared cameras have helped them zero in on hot spots and conduct “seek and destroy” missions to extinguish them before the wind whips back up on Wednesday, Peterson noted.

“We’re definitely not out of the woods yet; there’s a lot of heat up on the hill,” he said.

The Thomas Fire continues burning Monday in the Santa Barbara backcountry, where a large firing operation was underway on Monday. Click to view larger
The Thomas Fire continues burning Monday in the Santa Barbara backcountry, where a large firing operation was underway on Monday. (SafeLaunch photo)

Fire officials lifted several evacuation orders and warnings Monday, including some areas in the city of Santa Barbara, but Sheriff Bill Brown said there are still about 16,000 people affected by mandatory evacuation orders, and another 10,300 people living in voluntary evacuation warning areas.

Coast Village Road between Olive Mill Road and Hot Springs Road reopened Tuesday morning and officials later announced that the evacuation order would be lifted at noon for all areas north of State Route 192 to East Camino Cielo, between Ladera Lane and Cravens Lane, including Toro Canyon Road. 

The evacuation order was also reduced to a warning for areas north of State Route 192/Foothill Road to East Camino Cielo, between Highway 154 on the west and North Ontare Road to the east, effective at noon Tuesday. 

The increase in evacuations on Saturday drove thousands more people out of their homes as fire officials worried about the wind-fueled fire’s march west in the hills above Montecito.

The number of evacuees at the UCSB shelter quadrupled, according to the Red Cross, and the County Animal Services Department had another influx of pets brought into its facilities.

CalFire officials said during Monday’s community meeting at San Marcos High School that they hoped to get all residents back in their homes by the end of the week, which led to audible disappointment in the crowd.

Coast Village Road is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday bwtween the roundabout/Hot Springs Road and Olive Mill Road, as officials are slowly dropping evacuation orders and warnings. Click to view larger
Coast Village Road is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday bwtween the roundabout/Hot Springs Road and Olive Mill Road, as officials are slowly dropping evacuation orders and warnings. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Peterson said they don’t want to put people back onto roads and into homes and then have the fire head toward those communities.

It’s an “abundance of caution,” he said.

People can call the Santa Barbara County Thomas Fire help line at 805.681.5542 with questions about evacuations, transportation assistance for evacuating, or to talk to a counselor, said Suzanne Grimmesey of the Behavioral Wellness Department. 

She encouraged people to take care of themselves, and each other, as the impacts of the Thomas Fire continue to hit the community. 

"We have had complete disruption from our normal routines," she said. 

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free breaking news text alerts to your cell phone.

Sign up for alerts through Aware & Prepare here

For Thomas Fire updates, visit Santa Barbara County's website and Ventura County's emergency page.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 