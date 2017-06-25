Firefighters Make Quick Work of Isla Vista Vegetation Fire

Small blaze near Camino Corto and Abrego Road remains under investigation

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a vegetation fire that broke out Sunday night in Isla Vista.

The blaze was reported at about 9:30 p.m. at Camino Corto and Abrego Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said the fire charred an area roughly 50 by 50 feet.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

