Santa Barbara County Firefighters March in St. Patrick’s Day Parade in San Francisco

On Saturday, a group of 14 Santa Barbara County firefighters made the journey north to the 164th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in San Francisco.

One of the city’s most popular events, more than 5,000 participants from all over the country participated.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrates and showcases the city’s Irish community, Irish culture and character in all its forms. Featured groups from throughout the Bay Area’s Irish community, including schools, youth organizations, labor unions, cultural groups, as well as the San Francisco police and fire departments, made the march down Market Street.

Again this year, the popular Irish Festival was held at Civic Center Plaza in front of City Hall before, during and after the parade. The festival gave the opportunity to learn more about Irish history and culture. There was live music, Irish food and beverages, dancing and cultural and business exhibits.

The parade began at Second and Market streets at 11.30 a.m. Saturday.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.