Local News

Firefighters Nearing Full Containment of Pine Fire in Ventura County

Blaze that broke out June 30 has burned 2,304 acres in rugged Sespe Wilderness area north of Ojai

A color-coded map shows the day-by-day progression of the Pine Fire burning in the rugged Ventura County back country.
A color-coded map shows the day-by-day progression of the Pine Fire burning in the rugged Ventura County back country. (U.S. Forest Service map)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 12, 2016 | 11:45 a.m.

Firefighters are close to gaining full containment of the Pine Fire, which has been burning in the rugged Ventura County back country for nearly two weeks.

As of  Tuesday morning, the 2,304-acre blaze in the Sespe Wilderness area 11 miles north of Ojai was 93-percent contained, according to Jennifer Gray, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman.

The fire, which had threatened some 50 structures for a time, broke out June 30.

The cause remained under investigation.

No estimate was given of when full containment is expected.

As part of the suppression effort, six members of the Santa Ynez Chumash Fire Department have been working on the fire lines with federal archeologists and firefighters to identify and protect sensitive historical resources from inadvertent damage, Gray noted.

“The Los Padres National Forest is part of the ancestral lands for the Chumash Tribe,” Gray said. “In fact, the Sespe Wilderness, where the Pine Fire is located, is named for the Chumash word for knee cap.

“Their work on the Pine Fire has been invaluable in protecting resources that are part of an important history on the Los Padres National Forest.”

Six members of the Santa Ynez Chumash Fire Department have been working on the fire lines with federal archeologists and firefighters to identify and protect sensitive historical resources from inadvertent damage during suppression efforts on the Pine Fire.
Six members of the Santa Ynez Chumash Fire Department have been working on the fire lines with federal archeologists and firefighters to identify and protect sensitive historical resources from inadvertent damage during suppression efforts on the Pine Fire. (U.S. Forest Service photo)

Monday was the last day that mule teams were being used to supply crews who had been camping out near the fire lines, and to haul out materials, Gray said.

Some 340 personnel remained assigned to the blaze, a number that was expected to decline in the coming days.

The voluntary evacuation of the Camp Scheideck community has been lifted, Gray said.

Closures remained in effect for the Pine Mountain Recreational Area at Highway 33; Reyes Creek Campground near Camp Scheideck; Reyes Creek Trailhead; Piedra Blanca Trailhead; and the Chorro Grande Trailhead.

The Grade Valley Road junction at Lockwood Valley Road remained closed, as was Thorne Meadow and Fish Bowls.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

