Firefighters on Alert Amid Scorching Heat

While Santa Barbara and Goleta bake in a heat wave that has pushed temperatures into the upper 80s this week, and Santa Ynez reached a sizzling 111 degrees Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has been keeping a wary eye on backcountry conditions that have included record heat and low relative humidities. The return of possible sundowner winds, like those that raked Montecito on Wednesday evening, is an additional cause for concern.
As a result, extra firefighters were added to county crews to ensure that all 12 Type III Brush Firefighting Engines and other vehicles have plenty of manpower. County fire Capt. Eli Iskow said the department planned to continue to “upstaff” until weather conditions ease. By Monday, temperatures are expected to return to the low 70s on the South Coast.