Firefighters Battling Woolsey Fire Bracing for Return of Gusty Santa Ana Winds

Blaze remained at 70,000 acres Saturday night; containment inches up to 5%; 2 fatalities confirmed

A charred shell is all that remains of a home near Zuma Beach in Malibu that was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. After a day of relative calm, fire officials were bracing for a return of gusty Santa Ana winds on Sunday. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Leo Carrillo State Park near Malibu was among the areas charred by the Woolsey Fire, which remained at 70,000 acres Saturday evening. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

A vintage fire truck was damaged by the Woolsey Fire. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

A pickup truck destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in the Malibu area. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

A scene of destruction at the Woolsey Fire. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Vintage cars destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in the Malibu area. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

A vntage car destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in the Malibu area. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 7:13 p.m. | November 10, 2018 | 5:42 p.m.

Following a day of relative calm on Saturday, firefighters battling the Woolsey Fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties were bracing for a return of dangerous Santa Ana winds on Sunday.

After doubling overnight on Friday, the fast-moving blaze remained at 70,000 acres Saturday evening, with containment inching up to 5 percent, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby.

Crews were expected to work through the night constructing containment lines in the coastal canyons north of Malibu in the hope of slowing the blaze, which stretches some 14 miles from Simi Valley to the coastline.

Sunday's forecast was calling for 30-40 mph winds, with higher gusts, and a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire weather will be in effect until Tuesday.

Officials still have not been able to make a tally of structures damaged or destroyed, but unofficial reports put the number at at least 150.

Chief John Benedict of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said two people were found dead in a vehicle near the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, both having apparently suffered severe burns.

Investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances of their deaths, Benedict said.

Leo Carrillo State Park near Malibu was among the areas charred by the Woolsey Fire, which remained at 70,000 acres Saturday evening. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)

Highway 101 remained closed in both directions between Reyes Adobe Road in Agoura Hills and Valley Circle Boulevard in Calabasas.

California Highway Patrol Lt. Kevin Kurker said the CHP was working with Caltrans and other agencies with the hopes of getting the freeway reopened sometime Saturday night.

Pacific Coast Highway (Highway 1) remained closed southbound at Las Posas Road in Camarillo and northbound at Sunset Boulevard in Santa Monica.

An estimated 250,000 people remained under evacuation orders in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Some repopulation began Saturday night.

At 4:30 p.m., Ventura County officials announced that all evacuation orders stemming from the smaller Hill Fire in the Camarillo area had been lifted.

At 6:30 p.m., the Simi Valley Police Department announced that evacuation orders had been lifted for Wood Ranch Parkway east to First Street, Long Canyon Road to Valley Gate Road, Bridal Path and Long Canyon. 

Updated information on evacuations and road closures is available at vcemergency.com.

With another wind event on its way, Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen stressed that residents in and around the fire areas should remain vigilant.

"Don’t be lulled by a false sense of security," Lorenzen said. "We know that tomorrow Mother Nature is going to turn her fans back on.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

