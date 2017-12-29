Firefighters Pounce on Flare-Up of Thomas Fire Off Gibraltar Road

Fire officials say flames in a deep drainage are away from containment lines and not a threat to spread

A flare-up of the Thomas Fire was sending a small column of smoke up from the hills above Santa Barbara Friday morning, but fire officials said they are on scene and residents need not be concerned.

At 8:25 a.m., Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said flames had been rekindled in a deep drainage off Gibraltar Road.

The flare-up was first reported shortly after 7 a.m. off the 2900 block of Gibraltar Road.

“It’s well interior, away from the perimeter of the fire,” Zaniboni said. “There’s no threat of the fire spreading at this point.”

Fire personnel were on scene, and hand crews were being called in to handle the situation.

In addition, at least three helicopters were brought in to make water drops on the flames.

The public may observe firefighting aircraft working in the area throughout the morning, Zaniboni said.

As of Friday morning, the Thomas Fire had burned 281,893 acres and was 92-percent contained.

