Firefighters Quickly Quell Blaze at Carpinteria Mobile Home

Two people escape structure without injury in fire at Rancho Granada Mobile Home Park on Via Real

Firefighters were able to quickly control a structure fire that broke out Sunday night at a mobile home park in Carpinteria, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

The blaze at the Rancho Granada Mobile Home Park at 5750 Via Real was reported shortly before 7 p.m., fire officials said.

The fire was contained to two rooms in the structure, and was knocked down within 10 minutes, they said.

Two residents were at home when the blaze broke out, but no injuries were reported.

Via Real was shut down for an extended period of time at Poplar Street.

Crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District also responded to the fire, the cause of which remained under investigation.

