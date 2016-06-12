Firefighters Quell Small Vegetation Fire in Old Town Goleta Creek Bed

Blaze reported at about midnight near Thornwood Drive; cause under investigation

Firefighters responded late Saturday night to a vegetation fire in a creek bed in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out around midnight in a creek along Thornwood Drive, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The fire only charred about a 100-by-100-foot area, Zaniboni said, but the thick vegetation made extinguishing the flames more difficult.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remained under investigation.

