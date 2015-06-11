Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Quest for Burn Survivors Fundraises on Central Coast

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | June 11, 2015 | 3:31 p.m.

On Thursday, June 11, Firefighters Quest for Burn Survivors hosted its 19th annual Quest Rally, traveling throughout Santa Barbara County. The event started at Pismo Beach Station 64 with a donation on behalf of the Central Coast Firefighters Charity Golf Tournament and finished with a lunch at the Santa Barbara City Drill Tower. 

The Quest Rally occurs each year in June. During this event, the Quest Rally will be making stops at local area fire departments and the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol who will be making donations.

The donations received are distributed on behalf of each donor to local burn centers and foundations as well as burn survivors and their families.

The Santa Barbara County Quest Rally is part of a weeklong event covering several inland and southern California counties. Last years’ event raised over $100,000.

Firefighters Quest for Burn Survivors is a nonprofit organization managed by firefighters and civilians who volunteer their services and are dedicated to assist those that have been affected by burn injuries. Burn injuries are devastating, and the majority take a lifetime to heal.

The physical and emotional pain the victims suffer is something firefighters see on a regular basis. As a result, the organization was founded in 1996 following the Southern California Malibu Brush Fire in which six firefighters were injured due to burns received while being entrapped in a "Firestorm." 

Santa Barbara County's Station 11 was a stop for the Firefighters Quest for Burn Survivors relay Thursday. The IAFF Local donated $1,500 for the cause. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire photo)

Glendale, Calif. firefighter Bill Jensen received the most serious life threatening burns sustaining third degree burns to 70 percent of his body. After three months of surgeries, care and treatment and the miraculous efforts of those who cared for him, Bill beat the 5 percent chance of survival and was released from the burn center on his birthday. Today, Bill, along with the other firefighters injured that day are well on their ways back to "normal" lives. 

Through Bill's experience and that of other burn survivors, it has been noted that while the patient's care and treatment is being managed and monitored by doctors and nurses, it is usually the families whose lives are thrown into disarray. Through the efforts of this organization, support ranges from family and patient visits to providing material and/or monetary donations to the patients and/or immediate family to assist during the critical time of recovery. 

​—​ Capt. Dave Zaniboni is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 

