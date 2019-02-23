Firefighters Quickly Douse Blaze at Downtown Santa Barbara Apartment Building

Fire broke out under exterior stairway at complex on 1700 block of De la Vina Street

Firefighters were able to quickly douse a blaze that broke out Saturday at an apartment building in downtown Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. to the 1700 block of De La Vina Street, and found the fire under an exterior stairway, according to Engineer Kevin Corbett of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

“It was an obvious storage area,” Corbett noted.

Smoke damage caused two residents whose unit was above the fire to be displaced, Corbett said, adding that 28 residents were safely evacuated during the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the property damage was estimated at $15,000.

“The Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to caution people not to store combustible materials and items under stairwells or next to structures,” Corbett added.

