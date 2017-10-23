Firefighters Quickly Douse Oilfield Blaze East of Orcutt
Crews found Greka pump injection station engulfed in flames when they arrived on 5200 block of Dominion Road
Firefighters responded Monday to an oil-well fire at a Greka facility on the 5200 block of Dominion Road. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 12:28 p.m.
| October 23, 2017 | 12:02 p.m.
A fire Monday at a Greka Energy oil facility east of Orcutt put up a lot of smoke, but was quickly doused by firefighters, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The blaze — originally reported as a vegetation fire — broke out at about 10:25 a.m. on the 5200 block of Dominion Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
When crews arrived on scene, they found not a vegetation fire, but a pump injection station engulfed in flames, Zaniboni said.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which remained under investigation, Zaniboni said.
No injuries were reported.
