Firefighters Quickly Douse Oilfield Blaze East of Orcutt

Crews found Greka pump injection station engulfed in flames when they arrived on 5200 block of Dominion Road

A fire Monday at a Greka Energy oil facility east of Orcutt put up a lot of smoke, but was quickly doused by firefighters, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze — originally reported as a vegetation fire — broke out at about 10:25 a.m. on the 5200 block of Dominion Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

When crews arrived on scene, they found not a vegetation fire, but a pump injection station engulfed in flames, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which remained under investigation, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.