Firefighters Make Quick Work of Closet Fire in Carpinteria Home

A multi-agency effort responded to a structure fire at a home on the 3500 block of Padaro Lane to find a fire in a lower-level closet, said Grace Donnelly, spokeswoman for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported around 3:25 p.m. and engines from Carpinteria-Summerland, the Montecito Fire Protection District and Ventura County responded to the scene.

It was a fully furnished, vacant rental home and responders found items on fire in a closet, Donnelly said. Initially, firefighters thought an attic was on fire since smoke was gathering on the upper level of the house.

"I don't think they even needed to put water on it, just remove the items on fire," she said.

The cause is under investigation.

