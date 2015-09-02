Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Rescue Dogs, Cats From Lompoc House Fire

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | September 2, 2015 | 10:50 a.m.

Firefighters in Lompoc rescued three cats and two dogs from a burning house Wednesday morning.

Lompoc Fire Department members who arrived at the fire at 7:20 a.m. found smoke showing from the roof and vents of the single-family residence at 138 North E St., Chief Kurt Latipow said.

“Crews took aggressive initial attack actions to keep the fire from spreading throughout the home and adjacent structures,” Latipow said.

During the initial attack, crews saved the family's pets and treated them at the scene before turning them over to the owners who had been at work.

The fire was controlled at 7:30 a.m. but crews remained on scene until 9 a.m. to conduct salvage and overhaul operations.

"We're glad there was no one hurt," Latipow said. "We’re glad we were able to retrieve the pets for the homeowners."

Lompoc city firefighters were assisted by crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Vandenberg Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not suspicious, Latipow said.

The loss of property and content is estimated at $20,000. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

