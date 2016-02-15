Firefighters Rescue Man, Dog From Douglas Family Preserve Cliffs

A man and his dog were rescued Monday after they became stuck on the cliffs above Hendry’s Beach and below the Douglas Family Preserve, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Mike DePonce said city firefighters responded just after 12:30 p.m. to report of a dog owner and his golden retriever stuck 50-65 feet below the preserve above Arroyo Burro Beach Park at 2981 Cliff Dr., also known as Hendry’s.

The dog had run down the cliff, with the owner following, DePonce said.

Two fire crew members were lowered down to them, where they hooked harnesses on the man and then the dog, completing the rescue in about 30 minutes.

“Both the owner and the dog are up top safe,” DePonce said.

This was the second cliff rescue in three days, something DePonce partially attributed to the sunny, warm weather the area has seen as of late.

He said the other factor was the unpredictability of dogs who might run off once they catch a scent.

“As the weather’s nice and people are out, there’s more activity up on the Douglas Preserve,” he said. “If you can keep your dog on a leash, that would prevent (rescues) from happening.”

DePonce said he realizes many dog owners bring their animals to the preserve because it doesn’t require a leash, but he cautioned them to keep a more watchful eye.

