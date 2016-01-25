Firefighters Rescue Man, Dog Stuck Halfway Down Isla Vista Cliff
Quick rope rescue by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department gets everyone off the cliff uninjured
A Santa Barbara County firefighter rescues a man and his dog off the side of an Isla Vista cliff Monday afternoon and all three are lowered to the beach below. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli
| January 25, 2016 | 4:33 p.m.
Santa Barbara County firefighters came to the rescue of a man, and his dog, who was stuck over the side of a cliff in Isla Vista Monday afternoon.
Engines responded at 3:43 p.m. and found a man and his dog about 20 feet over the side, which is halfway down to the beach in the area below the open field at Camino Lindo and Del Playa Drive, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.
The man was stuck on a ledge unable to move or get down to the beach.
A firefighter was lowered on a rope system to get a harness on the man in his 20s, who held the dog, and all three were were lowered to the beach below, Zaniboni said.
There were no injuries and the quick rescue took about a minute after the rope system was in place, he added.
The man and his dog left the scene uninjured.
— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A man stuck 20 feet over the side of an Isla Vista cliff called for help after getting stuck on a ledge with his dog, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.