Firefighters Rescue Man, Dog Stuck Halfway Down Isla Vista Cliff

Quick rope rescue by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department gets everyone off the cliff uninjured

Santa Barbara County firefighters came to the rescue of a man, and his dog, who was stuck over the side of a cliff in Isla Vista Monday afternoon.

Engines responded at 3:43 p.m. and found a man and his dog about 20 feet over the side, which is halfway down to the beach in the area below the open field at Camino Lindo and Del Playa Drive, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The man was stuck on a ledge unable to move or get down to the beach.

A firefighter was lowered on a rope system to get a harness on the man in his 20s, who held the dog, and all three were were lowered to the beach below, Zaniboni said.

There were no injuries and the quick rescue took about a minute after the rope system was in place, he added.

The man and his dog left the scene uninjured. ​

