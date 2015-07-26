Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Come to Rescue of Severely Dehydrated Dog on Trail Near Gaviota

Luna, a 105-pound German shepherd, and her owner have Santa Barbara County crew from Station 18 to thank

Luna, a 105-pound German shepherd who became severely dehydrated Sunday while on a hike in the Gaviota area, was rescued by Santa Barbara County firefighters.
Luna, a 105-pound German shepherd who became severely dehydrated Sunday while on a hike in the Gaviota area, was rescued by Santa Barbara County firefighters.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | July 26, 2015 | 6:52 p.m.

A big German shepherd named Luna has some new best friends from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Luna, who weighs in at 105 pounds, was hiking Sunday with her owner on the San Julian Trail at Las Cruces, near Gaviota, when she became severely dehydrated in the almost 90-degree heat, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Shortly before 2 p.m., her owner dialed 9-1-1 to report the dog was in distress and unable to move.

Firefighters and paramedics from nearby Fire Station 18 responded with three bags of ice and a Stokes Basket, which normally is used in the rescue of humans, not dogs.

Crews hiked in and used the ice to cool down Luna, who was about a mile in from the trailhead, Zaniboni said.

One of the paramedics was able to talk via phone with a veterinarian — a friend of the dog’s owner — who advised that administering fluids via an IV would be the optimal treatment.

“They started the IV in the dog’s left, front paw, and she responded and perked up quite a bit,” Zaniboni said.

Luna was placed in the Stokes Basket for the trip back to the trailhead, then was taken by her owner to an emergency veterinary clinic in Santa Barbara, where she was “doing just fine,” Zaniboni said.

