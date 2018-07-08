2 Stranded Teens Rescued from Cliff Near Haskell’s Beach in Goleta

Girls became stranded by rising tide on beach west of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara

Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued two stranded teenage girls near Haskell’s Beach in western Goleta on Sunday.

The rising tide forced the youths to seek refuge on a cliff about a mile to the west, near The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, at about 4:30 p.m., said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The pair was stranded for about 45 minutes.

Crews used a rescue swimmer and personal watercraft to locate the girls and return them to Haskell’s Beach. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to make the rescue.

The teens declined medical treatment.

“Other than being slightly embarrassed, which is understandable, they did the right thing by seeking refuge away from the tide and calling 9-1-1,” Eliason said.

