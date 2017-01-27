Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell Over More Mesa Cliff
Animal was uninjured after landing on a ledge about 50 feet below
A firefighter carries an 11-month-old dog to safety on Friday after it fell about 50 feet down the cliff at More Mesa near Goleta. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| January 27, 2017 | 6:16 p.m.
A dog that tumbled over a cliff at More Mesa near Goleta was rescued by Santa Barbara County firefighters on Friday afternoon.
The 11-month-old Labrador retriever-pit bull mix fell down the bluffs and landed on a ledge about 50 feet below, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
Crews rigged up a rope system and a firefighter climbed down the cliff to reach the stranded animal.
The dog was not injured and was brought back up the the bluff top, where it was reunited with its owner.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.