Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell Over More Mesa Cliff

Animal was uninjured after landing on a ledge about 50 feet below

A dog that tumbled over a cliff at More Mesa near Goleta was rescued by Santa Barbara County firefighters on Friday afternoon.

The 11-month-old Labrador retriever-pit bull mix fell down the bluffs and landed on a ledge about 50 feet below, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Crews rigged up a rope system and a firefighter climbed down the cliff to reach the stranded animal.

The dog was not injured and was brought back up the the bluff top, where it was reunited with its owner.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .