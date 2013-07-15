Firefighters Respond to Isla Vista Apartment Fire

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire inside an Isla Vista apartment, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze, at an apartment in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive, was reported just after 5 p.m., said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The fire began while the apartment’s resident was cooking, and flames spread to nearby cabinets in the kitchen, Sadecki said.

Adjacent apartment buildings were evacuated while firefighters quickly doused the blaze, according to emergency radio traffic.

No injuries were reported, Sadecki said, adding that the unit had a working smoke detector.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

