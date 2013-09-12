Firefighters Investigating Blaze at Los Olivos Grange Hall

Fire broke out in kitchen area to the rear of the structure on Alamo Pintado Road

Santa Barbara County firefighters took about 30 minutes Thursday to control a fire at the Grange Hall in downtown Los Olivos.

A call came in at 9:15 a.m. reporting the blaze at the Grange Hall at 2375 Alamo Pintado, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

It was brought under control at about 9:45 a.m., Sadecki said.

The fire was contained to the rear portion of the building, in the kitchen area, Sadecki said.

Three engines and a battalion chief responded to the scene, where light smoke was seen rising from the single-story building.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were continuing the mop-up duties on the fire, which remained under investigation.

